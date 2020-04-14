El Paso to start using rapid virus test machine that gives results in minutes

Health

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso's fire chief said the city has received an Abbott ID rapid testing machine for coronavirus.

Fire Chief Mario D'Agostino said the machine can produce positive results in 15 minutes and negative results in 13 minutes.

Though the machine is in El Paso, it will take time before the city is able to us it.

"We are training on it currently. We do not have the supplies yet. We do have the orders in to receive them, but that goes through the federal lane and through the state," said D'Agostino.

The supplies the city is waiting on are the specific testing kits meant for the machine, which is limited to only testing a single sample.

City officials were not able to say when the machine will be available for use in El Paso or if more machines will be ordered.



