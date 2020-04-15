El Paso nurse joins virus fight by heading to work at NY epicenter

Health

EL PASO, Texas -- An El Paso nurse is packing her scrubs and heading to New York to help the fight against Covid-19.

Priscilla Fraire has been working as a nurse in an area hospital during the last four years. Her work, however, has taken her far and wide as she has answered the call of medical missions.

"I got to go there and come here safely, so with that experience once this arose in our own nation I really wanted to respond quickly," Fraire said.

Fraire has worked in South Africa, and most recently in Mumbai in January. She feels her next medical mission needs to be in New York during the outbreak of Covid-19.

“Whats motivating me to take these risks are just the stories that I am hearing I know of another nurse that is there at this time and just her telling me that all of the patients are alone that they are not able to be with their families on their last hours of living,” Fraire said.

Fraire's trip to The Bronx will be happening within the next ten days. While she is there she will be staying at a Mariott hotel near the hospital she will be working at along with other medical professionals.

While Fraire will be lending her services to help those dealing with Covid-19, she also hopes to send supplies to her cohorts at the hospital. She hopes to bring with her new and used phone chargers for those patients in isolation. As well as sanitizer and other personal protective equipment for those on the front lines.

Anyone with these supplies is encouraged to drop them off at 960 West Borderland in El Paso from Monday to Friday anytime between 9 a.m. and Noon.