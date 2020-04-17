70-year-old virus survivor cheered as he leaves hospital in El Paso

Health

EL PASO, Texas -- A 70-year-old man is the definition of staying strong and he's sure to put a smile on your face.

He just became one of El Paso's 63 recoveries from the coronavirus.

Officials at Del Sol Medical Center say he was in the hospital for four days due to Covid-19, and was connected to a cardiac monitor.

He also received antibiotics and supplemental oxygen while hospitalized.

Well, his strength allowed him to pull through and survive.

He was discharged earlier this week, and the Del Sol staff cheered for him while he made his way out of the hospital in a wheelchair.