El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank worker diagnosed with virus

EL PASO, Texas -- A temporary worker at the El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank has been diagnosed with coronavirus, officials confirmed Wednesday afternoon.

The worker is among at least 587 El Pasoans who have tested positive for Covid-19 to date.

"The temporary worker, who worked the processing line, was onsite April 6 to 8, wore personal protective equipment and followed all social distancing guidelines," said Susan Goodell, the food bank's chief executive officer.

Goodell said the worker’s last day at the food bank was three days before they began to feel ill.

She said the city health department has reviewed the food bank's procedures and assured her that there is "low-risk for transmission at our facility."

Goodell added that so far no employee at the food bank has tested positive for virus or shown signs of virus symptoms.