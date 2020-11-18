Community outreach campaign seeks to educate El Pasoans on Covid-19 risk

Health

EL PASO, Texas-- It can be overwhelming to see Covid-related commercials constantly reminding you how to stay safe during this pandemic.

The El Paso County and the Paso Del Norte Health Foundation are releasing PSA's as part of their "Reduce the Risk' campaign which is providing sensitive Covid-19 information to locals in a fun and relatable way.

"They did not want to hear just more statistics from us. They wanted to feel a sense of unity," said Theodore Cooper, associate professor for the Department of Psychology at UTEP, "We wanted to focus on two different age groups, young adults and more mature adults."

Cooper oversaw focus groups that were used to understand what should be communicated in these PSA's. Each one had a different way of relating to people of all ages.

"Our gamer spot had two young individuals who are playing video games, staying socially distanced and yet one learns the other feels like he might have been at risk for contracting Covid," said Cooper. "In 'Reduce the Risk' there's also a lot of these kind of other indirect important attitudes and behaviors that we need people to adopt."

Focus groups also spoke about empathy towards others including their family and friends. Groups expressed that this was critically important to them since most live in a multi-generational household.

However, some in the focus groups wanted to hear from frontline workers who risk their lives everyday to care for those fighting the virus.

"We also have a nurse talking to us directly about how difficult and challenging this is," said Cooper.

In the end, organizers are hoping 'Reduce the Risk' PSA's send a positive message to locals with important information during these challenging times.

"We'd like to create awareness of the community based resources whether it be mental health, food banks, rental assistance issues surrounding financial insecurities," said Cooper.

