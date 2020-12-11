Las Cruces hospital to still perform elective surgeries under restrictions; doctor recommends Vitamin D

Health

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Beginning Friday, hospitals across the state of New Mexico scrambled to reschedule surgeries after the governor's public health order delayed non-essential procedures.

"We have to get it right," said Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Thursday, calling the number of hospitalizations "very frightening."

However, the relatively new Three Crosses Regional Hospital can continue to perform elective surgeries, according to board certified anesthesiologist Dr. Don Marketto.

"Fortunately, we do not have Covid patients that on ventilators," Dr. Marketto told ABC-7. "Because of that, our hospital staff and operating rooms are wide open and our hospital rooms are open. We're still able to do elective surgeries."

Dr. Marketto encouraged Las Cruces residents to prioritize preventative care during the Covid-19 crisis.

"We understand the governor doing this, but unfortunately there are a lot of (illnesses) that can have a delay in diagnosis," he said. "We wish there could be a way that we could modify this."

He also recommends that they up their Vitamin D intake.

"This virus has been really scary," Dr. Marketto said. "Really, the most important thing you can do is to increase your vitamin D levels."

According to this study from The Journal of Steroid Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, Vitamin D reduces risk of ICU admission by 97 percent.

Another study found that a Vitamin D deficiency quadrupled the death rate of Covid-19 patients.

More than 100 scientists, doctors and "leading authorities" also signed a letter calling for increased Vitamin D use to combat Covid-19.

Even Dr. Anthony Fauci recommends increasing Vitamin D intake.

"If you're deficient in vitamin D, that does have an impact on your susceptibility to infection,” said Dr. Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, in September.

He told Jennifer Garner, “I would not mind recommending, and I do it myself, taking vitamin D supplements.”