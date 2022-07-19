Tips to keep in mind to prevent damage to your skin this summer

EL PASO, Texas -- Getting a good amount of sun exposure is great for you health, but too much can be dangerous.

"Because we're higher up, we get more exposure to the (sun's) radiation. And we're in that climate where a lot of people are outdoors and so we definitely are at higher risk here for skin cancers," said Dr, Anthony Catinella with Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center of El Paso.

The biggest tip to keep in mind, wear your sunscreen.

Dr. Catinella said sunscreen should be applied every 30 minutes to one hour. You should also be applying a sunscreen with an SPF of 30 to 50, 20 to 30 minutes before you head outside.

He added you should be putting on about an ounce of sunscreen, which is similar to a shot glass. Dr. Catinella said the biggest mistake people make is not wearing enough sunscreen.

Try to stay out of the sun during peak radiation hours. Dr. Catinella said that could range from about 10 a.m. to 4 p.m..

Wearing long, light, loose fitted clothing is also key if you have to be outside for a long period of time.

"It's interesting that most Hispanics have sunscreen lesions on the hip to lower extremity as the most common area affected," Dr. Catinella said. "It's probably because we don't cover those areas, when we're outdoors in the heat or the summertime."

Dr. Catinella said most people, especially in our region wait too long to get screened for skin cancer. He said if you have lesions that are irregular rather than smooth larger in diameter, or are elevated, see your physician.

For more sun safety tips, click here.