El Paso Zoo’s Free Flue Shot Drive: Protecting Our Community

EL PASO, TEXAS (KVIA) --- The City of El Paso Department of Public Health and the Fire Department have joined forces to host an event at the El Paso Zoo.

From 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., today, there is a free flue shot drive-through event. It is open to all community members ages 6 months and older and requires no appointment, or insurance, completely free of charge.

This initiative is part of the "Be PowerFlu Prevention Campaign," said set to save lives by providing vaccinations free of charge.

Dr. Hector Ocaranza, City/County Health Authority said, “Every year during the fall and winter seasons, many El Pasoans become ill with respiratory diseases and the Flu is one of those viruses that can cause severe complications requiring hospitalization and in some cases death." He went on to say, that getting an annual flu vaccine is crucial because it offers protection against severe complications, ultimately preventing hospitalization and death.

According to the City of El Paso Department of Public Health, influenza is a highly contagious respiratory illness, that poses severe risks such as pneumonia and even death.

The "Be PowerFlu" campaign strives to decrease flu cases, reduce hospitalizations, and maintain community well-being. For more information about the flu vaccine, please visit BePOWERflu.com.