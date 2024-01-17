Navigating Diabetes: Insights from Dr. Jennifer C Molokwu, MD

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Today, we delve into the realm of diabetes with Dr. Jennifer C Molokwu, MD, seeking solutions and insights for those grappling with this condition. Whether you or a loved one are dealing with diabetes, Dr. Molokwu provides valuable perspectives on managing or even eliminating the need for diabetes medication.

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), certain racial and ethnic groups, including African American, Hispanic or Latino, and Asian American individuals, face a higher likelihood of developing prediabetes and type 2 diabetes.

The risk for Hispanic or Latino individuals is particularly pronounced, exceeding 50% over their lifetime, with an inclination to develop it at a younger age.

Complications for this group include higher rates of kidney failure, vision loss, and blindness caused by diabetes.

According to the CDC, these are some Facts on Diabetes:

Total: 38.4 million people have diabetes (11.6% of the US population).

Prediabetes: Affects 97.6 million people aged 18 years or older (38.0% of the adult US population).

Trends in Incidence Among Children and Adolescents: Type 1 and type 2 diabetes incidences have increased, with variations among racial and ethnic groups.

County-Level Incidence Among Adults: Diagnosed diabetes incidence varies across US counties, emphasizing the need for localized awareness and intervention.

Explore the critical insights shared by Dr. Molokwu, MD, later today we will unravel the complexities of diabetes, its risk factors, and proactive measures to foster a healthier future.