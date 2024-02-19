ABC-7 at 4: Goat Yoga hits the Sun City

El Paso, Texas (KVIA) -- Goat yoga is a fitness craze that is spreading like wildfire. Like many of you, I get tired of going to the gym all the time and was looking for an alternative to stay healthy physically and mentally.

I first saw goat yoga on social media. I hopped online to see if maybe the craze hit El Paso… and it turns out it is in El Paso. What exactly is goat yoga? A yoga instructor leads the yoga class, which is located at Rancho Los Rivas in Santa Teresa, New Mexico. You will share the class with a number of adorable baby goats—or playful adult goats, and miniature bulls and pigs.

If you are looking for something fun therapeutic and want to spend some time out in the open air, with cute little animals, this class is fun and will help take away from the stresses of everyday life.



If you are interested in signing up for a class click here: https://www.elpasogoatyoga.com/