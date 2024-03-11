Skip to Content
El Paso health clinics recovering after cyberattack

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Following a cyberattack on Change Healthcare, many health care providers across the nation are struggling to keep their businesses open as insurance payments are unable to be processed. That includes some providers in El Paso.

ABC-7 is reaching out to hospitals and health clinics in the Borderland to see how strong they are feeling the impact of this cyberattack as insurance payments are unable to be processed by Change Healthcare.

Watch ABC-7 tonight to learn more.

Tony Gutierrez

