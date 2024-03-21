Silva Magnet students can become nurses 16 months after high school through BSN program

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- The accelerated BSN program at Silva Magnet High school allows students to earn a Bachelor's of Science in Nursing just 16 months after completing high school. Students who attend the program complete all nursing pre-requisites and earn 72 credits hour by graduation.

The course study that the students follow combine the college classes with their normal high school classes. Student Mia Garcia, says it can be hard at first getting a custom to the work load but once she found a balance and manage your time wisely its not hard at all.

In 2023 the program had 18 graduates, of the 18 students 10 applied for nursing school and all were accepted according to data provided by Silva Magnet. as of today 5 students are set to graduate in December 2024

Student who complete the BSN program typically graduate at the age of 20. Silver Magnet High school is still accepting applications for 8th graders. Anyone interested in attending Silver Magnet and the BSN program can find more information here.