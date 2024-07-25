Skip to Content
Immunize El Paso hosting back-to-school vaccine campaign

By
Updated
today at 10:22 PM
Published 10:33 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Just in time for back-to-school season, Immunize El Paso is hosting a campaign to encourage El Paso parents to get their kids vaccinated in time for the upcoming school year.

Immunize El Paso has a mobile vaccination clinic going to various locations starting July 25th.

  1. 7/25 Lancaster Elementary, 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm, 9230 Elgin Drive, 79907
  2. 7/29 Tornillo High School, 7:00 am to 9:00 am, 430 Oil Mill Road, Tornillo, TX 79853
  3. 7/30 Irvine High School, 4:30 pm to 7:00 pm, 5400 Sanders Avenue, 79924
  4. 7/31 Chapin High School, 4:30 pm to 7:00 pm, 7000 Dyer, 79904
  5. 7/31Transmountain Early College, 4:30 pm to 6:00 pm, 9570 Gateway North, 79924
Valeria Medina

