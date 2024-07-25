Immunize El Paso hosting back-to-school vaccine campaign
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Just in time for back-to-school season, Immunize El Paso is hosting a campaign to encourage El Paso parents to get their kids vaccinated in time for the upcoming school year.
Immunize El Paso has a mobile vaccination clinic going to various locations starting July 25th.
- 7/25 Lancaster Elementary, 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm, 9230 Elgin Drive, 79907
- 7/29 Tornillo High School, 7:00 am to 9:00 am, 430 Oil Mill Road, Tornillo, TX 79853
- 7/30 Irvine High School, 4:30 pm to 7:00 pm, 5400 Sanders Avenue, 79924
- 7/31 Chapin High School, 4:30 pm to 7:00 pm, 7000 Dyer, 79904
- 7/31Transmountain Early College, 4:30 pm to 6:00 pm, 9570 Gateway North, 79924