Mexican federal government to inaugurate new hospital in Juárez this Friday

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- The new Hospital Regional 2, known in English as the Regional Hospital 2, built by the Mexican Social Security Institute, is set to be inaugurated this Friday by Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

Juárez media outlets are reporting that the hospital is set to speed up the rate of surgeries by 25%.

Even though the hospital will be inaugurated this Friday, local doctors and experts expect the HGR2 could start fully operating in September or later this year.

The new hospital's construction began in September of 2022, according to official reports it will have around 260 beds for patients and it had an investment of about 2.6 billion Mexican pesos; that's over $135 million.

The Mexican Social Security Institute is set to have a news conference today at noon to talk about the inauguration of this new project.