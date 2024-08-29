Vaccinated student at Alderete Middle School tests positive for chicken pox

CANUTILLO, Texas (KVIA) -- A student at Alderete Middle School just tested positive for chicken pox. The student was fully vaccinated against the Varicella virus, Canutillo ISD officials say, meaning this appears to be a breakthrough case.

"The student is doing well and is under medical care," the Canutillo ISD officials explained. "As per El Paso City-County Health Department protocols, the District is also monitoring a pre-kindergarten student at Canutillo Elementary School since he is a sibling of the impacted student."

Canutillo ISD officials say they are working closely with health officials to make sure any student or adult that had contact with either the infected student or the sibling is okay.

"We have met with teachers and staff to alert them of the situation and ask them to be on the lookout for potential additional cases," district officials explained.

Chicken pox is highly contagious. The symptoms, initially, include fever and an itchy, blister-like rash.

"Chickenpox can be serious, especially during pregnancy, in babies, adolescents, adults, and people with weakened immune systems (lowered ability to fight germs and sickness)."