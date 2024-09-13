Southwest Association of Nigerian Physicians donates $50,000 to El Paso Center for Diabetes

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Southwest Association of Nigerian Physicians just donated $50,000 to the El Paso Center for Diabetes (EPCD) for the construction of new facilities.

The money is going towards EPCD's capital campaign for 2024, which will support the building of a new building featuring two large diabetes education classrooms, a teaching kitchen, a healing garden, private consult rooms, and a diabetes resource room.

With their donation, Southwest Association of Nigerian Physicians will have one of the consult rooms named after it.

"We are honored to support the El Paso Center for Diabetes with this $50,000 donation. This reflects our commitment to helping individuals and families manage and prevent diabetes within our community," an association spokesperson stated. "The Center's dedication to providing essential education, resources, and care aligns with our mission to foster a healthier future for all. We believe that together, we can make a lasting impact on the lives of those affected by diabetes, ensuring that everyone has access to the support they need to thrives."

EPCD broke ground on the new building in May, and officials hope to open it in January 2025.