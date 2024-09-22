Ovarian Cancer: A silent killer affecting women of all ages

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- September is Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month, and medical experts are urging women to be aware of the subtle symptoms of this disease, often referred to as a “silent killer.”

According to Dr. Sal Saldivar, Medical Director at Spero Women’s Oncology Center, ovarian cancer often goes undetected in its early stages because its symptoms are commonly mistaken for less serious gastrointestinal issues, such as bloating and indigestion.

“Ovarian cancer is one of those diseases we call a silent killer. Early on, there might not be any symptoms,” says Dr. Saldivar.

He adds that many women dismiss early signs as everyday discomfort, which can delay diagnosis and treatment.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), ovarian cancer is the second most common gynecologic cancer in the U.S.

While it is primarily diagnosed in older women, it can also affect women as young as their 20s, especially those with a family history of the disease.

For those at higher risk, Dr. Saldivar recommends genetic testing. “If you have a family history, get genetic testing,” he advises.

Treatment for ovarian cancer typically involves surgery, and in more advanced cases, chemotherapy. Preventative measures, such as long-term use of birth control pills, can also reduce the risk of ovarian cancer by up to 50%.

If you experience persistent symptoms lasting more than two weeks, such as bloating or pelvic discomfort, Dr. Saldivar recommends scheduling a pelvic ultrasound.

For more information about ovarian cancer, visit the American Cancer Society’s website.