Mpox in El Paso: What to know about vaccinations, symptoms, and prevention

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) -- Mpox has made it's way back into El Paso.

The city confirmed two cases yesterday, the first of the year.

ABC-7 spoke with multiple doctors on the topic, including El Paso City and County Health Authority Hector Ocaranza.

Dr. Ocaranza said that the virus should not cause panic, and that the vaccines will only be distributed by need.

"People shouldn't be scared...This is not easily transmitted."

The virus is transmitted through close contact with the infected person. Symptoms include a fever, muscle aches, and fatigue. Those symptoms are followed by a rash or lesions.

Ocaranza and Dr. Armando Meza, the Chief of Infectious Diseases at the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, both emphasized to everyone that if they believe they have been in contact with the virus to get checked immediately.

Ocaranza wanted the community to know there should be no reason to be panicked, but that everyone should stay educated on the topic.