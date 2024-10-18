Governor Abbott appoints El Pasoan Dr. Alan Tyroch to the Texas Advisory Council on Emergency Medical Services

AUSTIN, Texas (KVIA) -- Governor Greg Abbott reappointed El Paso native Dr. Alan Tyroch, M.D. to the Advisory Council on Emergency Medical Services (GETAC).

The council provides recommendations to the EMS and Trauma Systems in the state, ensuring communities get efficient emergency care.

Tyroch's new term is set to expire on January 1, 2030, according to the Governor's Office.

Tyroch serves as the chair of surgery at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso, and is a member of the American College of Surgeons, American Association for the Surgery of Trauma, Texas Surgical Society, Texas Medical Association, El Paso County Medical Society, and Society of Critical Care Medicine.

"Additionally, he is a committee chair and advisory group member of the Border Regional Advisory Council," a spokesperson for the Governor's Office explained. "He has served as a gubernatorial appointee on GETAC since 2012 and is the current chairman. Tyroch received a Bachelor of Science in Microbiology from Texas A&M University and a Doctor of Medicine from the McGovern Medical School at UT Health Houston. He completed a general surgery internship at Baylor College of Medicine, a general surgery residency at the University of Arizona Phoenix Integrated Surgical Residency Program, and a Trauma and Surgical Critical Care Fellowship at the University of California San Francisco, Fresno Campus."