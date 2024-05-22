New study finds fish oil supplements may cause strokes

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- For years people have been told fish oil supplements have many benefits, but now in a recent study released by CNN doctors may be reconsidering who they suggest take the supplements.

The study posted in the journal BJM Medicine found the regular use of fish oil supplements may increase the chances of first time stroke among people with good cardiovascular health.

The study followed more than 415,000 people, between the ages of 40-69. The study revealed people who used fish oil supplements without heart issues had a 5% high risk of having a stroke and a 13% increase for developing atrial fibrillation.

Atrial fibrillation is an irregularly heart beat that can cause poor blood flow and lead to blood clots in the heart.

