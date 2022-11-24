The borderland celebrates the Sun Bowl Thanksgiving Day parade

EL PASO, Texas - The Sun Bowl parade started its humble beginnings on New Year’s Day in 1936 and has stood the test of time as an annual tradition here in El Paso. The Sun Bowl Association made the switch to a Thanksgiving Day celebration in 1978 and has been the tradition since.

today is the day when many will be watching the sun bowl parade starting at 10 am. The parade will be on Montana Ave starting at Ochoa street and ending at Copia street.

This year's theme is Mardi Gras with El Paso style. So expect to see lots of purple, green, and gold on the floats.

An estimated crowd of 150,000 and 82 units, including floats, marching bands, dignitaries, dancers, and a celebrity grand marshal will participate. There will be 18 floats this year.