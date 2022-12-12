The Salvation Army in El Paso is in need of frozen turkeys for Christmas dinners

EL PASO, Texas - The holidays are in full swing, with Christmas only a few weeks away. Two-thirds of adults are worried about being able to afford Christmas dinner, that's according to a survey by the Salvation Army. The Salvation Army provides new toys and gifts. They also provide a food box with a turkey for Christmas dinner. Those turkeys can be donated and dropped off at the Salvation Army.

Inflation is impacting everyone, 61 percent of US consumers expect rising food prices to impact their winter holiday meals according to the Gardner food and agricultural policy survey. That’s why this year the Salvation Army is seeing higher numbers of those who need assistance. The Salvation Army will also take chicken and ham on top of turkeys. They will keep them frozen till the day of distribution.

the Angel Tree program of The Salvation Army has 100 more families registered than last year making it a total of 550 families! A special holiday meal can be an important part of the Christmas experience, and providing the food box with a turkey has been a tradition for the last several years. This year the need is even greater, as they do not have even 1/3 of the turkeys needed for distribution.