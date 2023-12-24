Skip to Content
Holidays

Satisfy Your Holiday Cravings with Pies

By
Published 10:00 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Greetings! Amidst the Pie Season buzz, enthusiasts are singing praises for holiday favorites like the toffee apple, pecan, and pumpkin pies.

You can connect with a local pie expert from Village Inn for tips on sweetening up festive gatherings.

Have you ever wondered about making the perfect holiday pie?

Dive into the art of pie-making, from crust to filling and toppings, with insights from Village Inn officials who share their in-house French Silk recipe.

Article Topic Follows: Holidays

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Iris Garcia Barron

Iris Garcia Barron is a weather anchor and reporter.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content