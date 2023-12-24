Satisfy Your Holiday Cravings with Pies

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Greetings! Amidst the Pie Season buzz, enthusiasts are singing praises for holiday favorites like the toffee apple, pecan, and pumpkin pies.

You can connect with a local pie expert from Village Inn for tips on sweetening up festive gatherings.

Have you ever wondered about making the perfect holiday pie?

Dive into the art of pie-making, from crust to filling and toppings, with insights from Village Inn officials who share their in-house French Silk recipe.