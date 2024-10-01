ABC-7 at 4: Toys for Tots Program to bring Christmas joy to El Paso children

El Paso, Texas (KVIA-TV)— For over 70 years, Marines and Volunteers have distributed 566 million toys to over 258 million children.

Last year, the local Toys for Tots Program distributed toys to 19,637 children In El Paso. If you are wondering how you can help support the campaign, they need donated warehouse space to store toys and donated vehicles to assist in collecting and distributing toys.

Individuals who purchase toys can drop them in one of our Toys for Tots barrels; those locations can be found on the website or in the Toys for Tots app available on the App Store and Google Play.

A monetary donation can be made to the local campaign through our website at el-paso-tx.toysfortots.org.