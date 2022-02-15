Two projects added as El Paso adopts 2022 public art plan

EL PASO, Texas - The addition of the Eastside Sports Complex and the Paso Del Norte roundabout in downtown El Paso are part of the city leaders' goals to enhance quality of place.

The public art program is part of the Museum and Cultural Affairs Department. Currently, 28 art projects are in progress. Artwork at Chuck Heinrich Park, the Chamizal Recreation Center and library, and the roundabout on El Paso Street and San Antonio Street in downtown El Paso have been completed.

"We are pleased about our future projects and the opportunity to further develop El Paso's beauty and quality of place," said Cultural Affairs and Recreation Managing Director Ben Fyffe. "The Museum and Cultural Affairs Department serves to further enrich the City's culture through public art projects," he added.

Other projects currently underway include artwork at the new Mexican American Cultural Center and the new Eastside Police Department Regional Command Center. City council received updates on completed public art projects.

The Public Art Program is funded through a two-percent set aside from every capital improvement project in the City. More than 233 artists, most of them local artists have worked on these projects. The collaboration with more than 150 local businesses that provide support services has helped in the completion of 78 projects since the program started in 2006.

The City's public art portfolio will continue to grow as the projects from the 2012 Quality of Life Bond are completed. The program has received 10 national awards and accolades in more than a dozen national publications.

For more information on the public art program, CLICK HERE.