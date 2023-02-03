El Paso Pro-Musica presents Catalyst Quartet

EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso Pro-Musica is hosting its final performance of this year's Chamber Festival featuring Grammy Award winning and Sphinx Award winning Catalyst Quartet.

The quartet, made up by Karla Donehew- Perez and Abi Fayette on violin, Karlos Rodriguez on cello, and Paul Laraia on viola, will be performing at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 4 at UTEP's Fox Fine Arts Recital Hall.

They'll also have a special performance Friday night at 6 p.m. in Las Cruces at a Special Pop-up at Mezcla Restaurant at Hotel Encanto.

The quartet focuses on the diversity of classical music and re-defining and re-imagining its performances.

Saturday night they will present, "Impacto," The Global Influence of Latinx Composers.

You can get tickets at eppm.org. Tickets are also available at the door.