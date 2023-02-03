Skip to Content
February 3, 2023
El Paso Pro-Musica presents Catalyst Quartet

EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso Pro-Musica is hosting its final performance of this year's Chamber Festival featuring Grammy Award winning and Sphinx Award winning Catalyst Quartet.

The quartet, made up by Karla Donehew- Perez and Abi Fayette on violin, Karlos Rodriguez on cello, and Paul Laraia on viola, will be performing at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 4 at UTEP's Fox Fine Arts Recital Hall.

They'll also have a special performance Friday night at 6 p.m. in Las Cruces at a Special Pop-up at Mezcla Restaurant at Hotel Encanto. 

The quartet focuses on the diversity of classical music and re-defining and re-imagining its performances.

Saturday night they will present, "Impacto," The Global Influence of Latinx Composers. 

You can get tickets at eppm.org. Tickets are also available at the door.

Brianna Chavez

Brianna Chavez is an ABC-7 reporter/producer.

