Unlikely harmony: Love and dedication fuel a Las Cruces farm

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KVIA) — Erich Williams didn't grow up dreaming of life on a ranch.

Raised in apartments, he embraced baggy jeans and rap music as a kid.

But life took a turn, leading him to don cowboy gear and manage Escuela Vieja Farms in Las Cruces.

"It kind of fell into this job... or maybe we should say he fell in love, which turned his life around.

Meeting Jessica online transformed Erich's life. "I was 240 pounds. I was a drunk and I was smoking cigarettes... I wanted to get better," he recalled.

Their unlikely pairing — Erich from a non-farming background and Jessica born into farming — blossomed into a successful partnership. They now oversee a diverse array of animals at Escuela Vieja Farms, including goats, turkeys, and chickens.

"We come from different backgrounds, but we survive with each other's help," Jessica said.

Erich credits his wife for his ranch life, acknowledging, "there's no way in heck I could have done this there. There's no way."

Their story of love, dedication, and unexpected paths is a testament to the transformative power of partnership.

