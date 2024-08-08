El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)-World lung cancer day is a time where we raise awareness of cancer. Dr. Ogechika Alozie joins us on ABC-7 at 4 to discuss the different ways to encourage prevention, detection, and treatment.

