Top Sunday Funday moments of 2024

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- As 2025 begins, ABC-7 is looking back at the most memorable moments from Sunday Funday in 2024. The weekly segment, sponsored by Sarah Farms, highlighted inspirational and impactful stories from across the Borderland.

Here are the top five stories that defined 2024:

Number Five:

Mutts Canine Cantina partnered with Train to Service Canine Academy to offer free service animal training for local veterans. The program provided life-changing support, with one veteran sharing, “Since I’ve had Sampson, my quality of life has gone from like a three to a 12.”

Number Four:

The late LB, an 800-pound retired Navy sea lion, charmed visitors at the El Paso Zoo with his love story. His playful personality and unique connection with another sea lion left a lasting legacy.

Number Three:

Aidan Gardea, who first appeared on ABC-7 20 years ago when his mother sought support for his disability, is now thriving as a valued employee at Goodwill. “I like Goodwill because Goodwill is my family,” Gardea said.

Number Two:

Anthony Aguilar, owner of Revive Auto Solutions in El Paso and an Army veteran, was honored to lead a team detailing Air Force One. “For me, it’s another way to serve my country and preserve an artifact for future generations to enjoy,” he said.

Number One:

Marissa Teijo, 71 at the time, made history as the oldest contestant to compete in the Miss Texas USA pageant. “Young women have dreams, but older people have dreams also,” she said, proving it’s never too late to chase your dreams.

These stories are a testament to the spirit and resilience of the Borderland community. Sarah Farms’ sponsorship made it possible to share these moments with viewers each week.To be featured in 2025 feel-good stories email us at Iris.Garcia-Barron@KVIA.com