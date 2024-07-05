El Paso detailer selected for elite Air Force One restoration team

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Anthony Aguilar, founder of Revive Auto Solutions, has been chosen to participate in the prestigious 2024 Air Force One Detailing Team at Seattle’s Museum of Flight.

2023 at the Museum of Flight, detailing Air Force One. Courtesy: RL VIZIONZ

Led by renowned detailer Renny Doyle, this annual event gathers top automotive and aircraft specialists to meticulously restore and preserve historical aircraft, including the iconic Boeing VC-137B SAM 970, which served as the first presidential jet.

Last year at the Museum of Flight. Courtesy: RL VIZIONZ

Aguilar, known for his dual certification in automotive and aircraft detailing, brings a wealth of experience as a member of the esteemed Detail Mafia.

Last year at the Museum of Flight, detailing Air Force One. Courtesy: RL VIZIONZ

He joins a team of dedicated professionals who volunteer their time and skills to protect and maintain these national treasures, ensuring they remain in pristine condition for future generations.

2023 Air Force One Detailing team. Courtesy: RL VIZIONZ

"Out of all the projects I've been a part of, all the accomplishments, the one thing I'm most proud of is helping the Borderland's vehicles look like new," Aguilar stated, reflecting on his commitment to excellence in automotive care.

Aguilar said this opportunity to work on Air Force One and other historic aircraft is a dream come true.

He said he is honored to play a role in preserving such significant pieces of American aviation history.

Beyond his involvement with Air Force One, Aguilar has contributed to several high-profile projects, including the Warbird Revival and Hagerty Motorlux teams at Monterey Car Week.

Aguilar, during his time in the Army, is pictured with his sister and nephew.

Courtesy: Anthony Aguilar

His passion for detail and commitment to excellence have earned him recognition among the industry's elite.

Aguilar is on the far left in the picture, accompanied by his mother and sister. The photo was taken at the Dodger parade shortly after their World Series victory. Courtesy: Anthony Aguilar

At the bottom of the picture, the baby wearing the hat is Aguilar's son, while the other two individuals shown are his nephews. Courtesy: Anthony Aguilar

For more information on Aguilar's participation in the 2024 Air Force One Detailing Team, please contact him at Revive Auto Solutions at 915-274-2003.