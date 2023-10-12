Week 7 Sweet Play of the Week: Nate Herndon and the Chapin Huskies

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The winners of the Sweet Play of the Week for week 7 of the high school football season went to Nate Herndon and the Chapin Huskies.

In the game against Jefferson, the Chapin defense swarmed the Silver Foxes and forced the ball loose. It popped up into the hands of Herndon who ran it in for a touchdown.

As winners of the Sweet Play of the Week, the entire Chapin football team received a box of cupcakes courtesy of Albertsons.

The team is also recognized as this week's Community Champions.

Community Champions is sponsored by Albertsons and the El Paso Community Foundation.