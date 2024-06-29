Community Champions: EPAHOF Class of 2024

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The EPAHOF welcomed eight new members during an induction ceremony Wednesday at El Paso Community College.

The Class of 2024 are as follows:

(Courtesy: El Paso Athletic Hall of Fame)

Living Athlete Category:

Patsy Norman-Brunson

· Said by many Track and Field Coaches to be one of the first truly great and now legendary female Track and Cross-Country Runners in El Paso

· Won Six Texas State Titles between Cross Country and the 1600 meters in high school at El Paso High School for legendary El Paso High Track Coach Danny McKellip and finished her career at UTEP.

Bobby Stives

· Another great bowler to be inducted as Stives has bowled several 300 games and won many city, state, regional and national tournaments.

· Still bowls today and has had a great career as a bowling administrator as well and is currently Principal at Irvin High School

Rita Benavides Delnoye

· At UTEP was a Five Time Division I All – American from 1987-1989 and holds the UTEP School record in the 3,000 and 5,000 meters.

· Has competed for the Dutch National Track and Field Team and is one of the many great legends in UTEP Women Track and Field History

Coach/Administrator Category:

Mike Williams

· Longtime Baseball Coach at Hanks High School and had several players go on to have great Major League Baseball careers.

· Served as Ysleta Independent School District Athletic Director through some great and innovative programs and ushered in major athletic upgrades in sports with new gyms, field turf and football scoreboards.

Kimberly Phillips-Gomez

· Has won 23 District Track and Field Championships as the Head Girls Track Coach at Hanks High School and also 8 Cross Country District Championships

· The daughter of the late Norman Phillips, also in the Hall of Fame and a legendary Track and Field Coach

Official Category:

Kennneth E. May

· He was instrumental in starting a National Intercollegiate Soccer Officials Association Chapter to coordinate officiating UTEP Women’s Varsity games.

· He has officiated throughout the country while also assigning referees and scheduling games locally for high school, youth and adults

Supporter of Athletics Category:

Jerry Rubin

· Built the Helen of Troy Softball Complex at UTEP and to many looked at as one of the saviors of the annual Sun Bowl Football Game while sponsoring the halftime shows for the game.

· Has donated to hundreds of charities in the community and a true gift giver and tremendous ambassador for El Paso, Texas.

Posthumous Category:

Pablo Darancou

· Tragically killed by a Drunk Driver and well-known for being an amazing competitive cyclist on an international and national level

· Won two National Senior Games Cycling Competitions on a 40-kilometer road race