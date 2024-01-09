Heart Gallery spotlight for adoption: 11-year-old Daniel

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The dream of any kid is to grow up in a loving, supporting home. As part of a program called "Heart gallery of El Paso," KVIA is profiling some amazing children in the borderland who want to be adopted.

El Paso: Meet 11-year old Daniel. He loves to play soccer "because you use your feet," proclaimed Daniel with pride as he sat down with ABC-7 Anchor Paul Cicala at UTEP. Apart from loving "to use his feet", Daniel also is keen on using his "head" since he's a straight-A student. Daniel's dream is to find a forever home, and family, so he can share his love for sports, doing his homework, and working on his lego projects. The 11-year-old is one of the many El Paso kids who are being spotlighted by the Heart Galler of El Paso.

Valeria Contreras, the Executive Director of the Heart Gallery of El Paso, said "The Heart Gallery of El Paso aims to elevate the stories of exceptional youth in our community in hopes of connecting these kids with families able to adopt them. If you'd like to learn more about the adoption process, please email hello@heartgalleryelpaso.org and we can connect you with the Texas Department of Families and Protective Services (TXDFPS) to guide you through the adoption process."

If you'd like to learn more about Daniel, or other kids in the Heart Gallery of El Paso, you can go to their website.

The non-profit is part of an initiative of the Paso Del Norte Community Foundation to promote adoption -right here- in the Borderland.

ABC Anchor Paul Cicala will profile a child who's hoping to be adopted every month in a special segment with the Heart Gallery of El Paso. You can look out for the stories on upcoming broadcasts of ABC-7 at 6 p.m.