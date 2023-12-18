Alfred Reeves, Military Monday honoree for December 18, 2023

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- ABC-7 is saluting the men and women of our armed forces and our veterans with Military Monday.

Today we recognize retired Air Force Captain Alfred Reeves.

Reeves served for over 20 years.

When he enlisted, he was an air crew life support specialist and later commissioned as a weapons controller.

