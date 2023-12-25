Elias Camacho, Military Monday honoree for December 25, 2023

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- ABC-7 is saluting the men and women of our armed forces and our veterans, with Military Monday.

Today we recognize Vietnam Veteran Elias Camacho.

Camacho served in the U.S. Navy for six-years; five aboard the USS Constellation.

He currently serves as the president of the Vietnam Veterans of America Chisolm Chapter.

Send in a photo of your loved one who is serving in the military, or once served and is a veteran. Submit your entry here.

We'll recognize one member each Monday in ABC-7 newscasts.

Military Monday is sponsored by GECU.