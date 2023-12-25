Skip to Content
Military Monday

Elias Camacho, Military Monday honoree for December 25, 2023

Published 12:16 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- ABC-7 is saluting the men and women of our armed forces and our veterans,  with Military Monday.

Today we recognize Vietnam Veteran Elias Camacho.

Camacho served in the U.S. Navy for six-years; five aboard the USS Constellation.

He currently serves as the president of the Vietnam Veterans of America Chisolm Chapter.

Article Topic Follows: Military Monday

