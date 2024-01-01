Marion A. Hutchinson Sr.: Military Monday honoree for January 1, 2024

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- ABC-7 is saluting the men and women of our armed forces and our veterans, with Military Monday.

Today we recognize Marion A. Hutchinson Sr.

Hutchinson served in the U.S. army from 1949 to 1972, serving two tours in Korea.

He is no longer with us, but his family says they are very proud.

