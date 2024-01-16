Adam Galindo: Military Monday honoree for January 15, 2024
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- ABC-7 is saluting the men and women of our armed forces and our veterans with Military Monday.
Today we recognize Adam Galindo.
He is a 2022 graduate of El Dorado High School.
Galindo is serving in the U.S. Navy as a master at arms.
Send in a photo of your loved one who is serving in the military, or once served and is a veteran. Submit your entry here.
We'll recognize one member each Monday in ABC-7 newscasts.
Military Monday is sponsored by GECU.