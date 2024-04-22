Despite Express stores filing for bankruptcy, Cielo Vista Mall store will remain open

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Express shoppers in El Paso can rest assured: the location at Cielo Vista Mall will remain open, despite the announcement that nearly 100 stores will be closing. That's according to court documents obtained by ABC-7.

The clothing franchise filed for bankruptcy at a Delaware court. It will close 95 of its stores, with closing sales at those locations expected to start on April 23.

Express's announcement comes two weeks after the Cielo Vista Mall location closed temporarily due to failure to pay rent.