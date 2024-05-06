Ysleta ISD students participate in Career Signing Day ceremony

El Paso, TX (KVIA)—El Paso Community College, Ysleta ISD's Career & Technical Education program, will hold a Career Signing Day ceremony at the district's newly built Career & Technical Center.

More than a dozen students will commit to pursuing careers and college education as part of their career-training program.

Through Ysleta ISD's CTE program, students in grades 11-12 receive instruction in core academic subjects at their home high school, then travel to the newly constructed CT Center at Riverside High School for a half-day to learn workplace training and skills on the latest equipment in industries that include architecture, welding, automotive technology, real estate, video-game design, and culinary arts.