Pet’s Barn Helping El Paso this Independence Day

El Paso, TX—Fireworks, unfamiliar people, and late nights can really disrupt a dog or cat’s normal activity, eating, and sleeping routines.

As many pet owners who have been impacted know, dogs and cats leave their familiar surroundings on the Fourth of July because of all the noise, disruption, and heat, leaving owners searching for their pets throughout the summer.

As planning for Independence Day begins, here are a few tips to consider:

-Make sure your pet’s IDs are legible and have current contact information

-If your pet is chipped, ensure the contact information on the chip is current

-Properly secure your doors and windows if you leave or stay at home for the holiday

-If your pets spend time outside, make sure they can find comfort from the heat or loud noises

-Leverage social media to help locate a lost dog or cat

The Chews are infused with all-natural soothing ingredients like Chamomile, Tryptophan, and Vitamin B1, which help safely relax your dog.

Pet’s Barn also provides free Red, White, and Blueberry Activa Gourmet Dog Biscuits while supplies last. You can find them in El Paso starting on June 19th.