ABC-7 at 4: Ring Wars 12 coming to the Sun City

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)-Warriors Edge Boxing and Kings Promotions bring RING WARS 12 professional boxing at its best. The card will feature local fighters and out-of-town fighters.

The co-main event will feature upcoming rising star-undefeated Middleweight Jorge Tovar and the undefeated Stephanie Han in the Main Event as she fights for the WBA Intercontinental Championship vs. Miranda Reyes of Houston, Texas.

Stephanie Han started her boxing journey at age 10. She has 40 amateur fights, and she has won the Golden Gloves, Nationals, and PAL nationals. Han made Team USA and proudly represented Team USA in Puerto Rico and Poland, to name a few. She is 8 and 0 and is currently ranked two by the WBA.

Jorge Tovar started his boxing journey at age 8. He won the State Golden Glove, which very few from El Paso have done. USA Boxing ranked him in the top five in two different weight classes.

Event information:

JULY 27, 2024

7:03 PM - 11:04 PM

El Paso County Coliseum 4100 East Paisano Dr. El Paso, Texas 79905

Admission: Ringside $100.00 Floor Seats $75 Box seats $50 General Admission $25

https://www.ticketmaster.com/ring-wars-el-paso-texas-07-27-2024/event/0C0060BCB5FD2E60

Contact Name: Luis Trevino

Contact E-mail Address: warriorsedge51@gmail.com

Contact Phone Number: (915) 740-4744

https://www.warriorsedgeboxing.com/