ABC-7 at 4: Memorias del Silencio will host release party
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA-TV)—Memorias del Silencio will hold a release party at the Mexican Consulate in El Paso on Thursday, August 22, 2024, to honor its 15th Volume. Memorias del Silencio is a project that provides creative writing workshops to migrant farmworkers and their families finishing their GED at El Paso Community College. Daniel Rios-Lopera, the project's director, stopped by ABC-7 at 4 to talk about the event. Here is the information if you are interested.
What: Memorias del Silencio Vol. 15 Release Party
Where: Consulate General de Mexico, 910 E. San Antonio Ave, El Paso, TX 79901
When: Thursday, August 22, 2024, 6:00 p.m.
Who: Open to the Public
Contact: Daniel Rios-Lopera, drioslop@epcc.edu