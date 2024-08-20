ABC-7 at 4: Memorias del Silencio will host release party

Who: Open to the Public

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA-TV)— Memorias del Silencio will hold a release party at the Mexican Consulate in El Paso on Thursday, August 22, 2024, to honor its 15th Volume. Memorias del Silencio is a project that provides creative writing workshops to migrant farmworkers and their families finishing their GED at El Paso Community College. Daniel Rios-Lopera, the project's director, stopped by ABC-7 at 4 to talk about the event. Here is the information if you are interested.

