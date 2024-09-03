ABC-7 at 4: National award-winning author shares rise to fame as very first GuyRex Girl
El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)— A former Texas beauty queen and Guyrex Girl reveals the realities of becoming the first protégé of “Kings of Beauty” Richard Guy and Rex Holt amid the 1970s. Jane Little Botkin shares her experiences launching “GuyRex” into Miss USA pageant history. Throughout her book The Pink Dress, she awakens nostalgia for the 1960s and 1970s, the era’s conflicts and growth pains, even as her family falls apart and she struggles to leave the pageant world.