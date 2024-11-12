ABC-7 at 4: Workforce Solutions to host Veterans Hiring Fair
El Paso, Texas (KVIA-TV)—Workforce Solutions Borderplex hosts a veterans hiring fair. This event will allow the public to connect local employers with a pool of skilled and dedicated military talent and their spouses. The event also welcomes the public and embraces a hybrid format. Workforce Solutions Borderplex offices will offer resource areas to assist attendees in accessing the virtual event. You are encouraged to join us in person, and those who prefer a virtual experience can explore resources and job opportunities on our online platform.
Hiring Red, White & You! Details:
Jobseeker Pre-Registration: Jobseekers are required to pre-register at: bit.ly/2024HRWY
Virtual Access: Visit borderplexjobs.com
- Location: Armed Forces Reserve Center, 11701 Montana Avenue, El Paso, Texas 79936
- Date: Wednesday, November 13, 2024
