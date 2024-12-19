The City of El Paso to host Loteria Night at WinterFest

EL PASO, Texas ( KVIA-TV)-The City of El Paso invites the community to Loteria Night at WinterFest from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, December 19, and Thursday, December 26 at San Jacinto Plaza.

Visitors can expect a fun, family-friendly night of playing the traditional Mexican game Lotería under the canopy of historic San Jacinto Plaza.

The Lotería playing board and cards include colorful iconic images of El Paso with matching language. Lotería, which is Spanish for lottery, is often referred to as Mexican bingo. The free event will include prizes such as ice-skating tickets, tickets to the El Paso Zoo, swag from various City Departments, and gift certificates that multiple private organizations donated.

El Paso Public Libraries will have activity booths, allowing visitors to get a free Enhanced Library Card on the spot. For more information on Loteria Nights and all of the events happening at WinterFest, visit the El Paso WinterFest social media platforms, Facebook, Instagram, and X or www.EPWinterFest.com.