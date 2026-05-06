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The Hospitals of Providence is hosting a Mammos for Moms event 

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Published 10:33 AM

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)-This Mother’s Day, help the mom in your life make her health a priority. The Hospitals of Providence is holding a Mammos for Moms event to remind women about the importance of mammograms and early detection. Mammograms are the best way to catch breast cancer early, and early detection can save lives. During the event, The Hospitals of Providence Imaging Centers will offer special prices for self-pay patients: $93.50 for 2D mammograms and $130 for 3D mammograms.

To make an appointment, call (833) 227-6961.

Event Details:

The Hospitals of Providence Imaging Center West

Friday, May 8th from 8am-5pm

 601 Sunland Park Drive El Paso, TX  79912

The Hospitals of Providence Breast & Women’s Health Center East

3270 Joe Battle Blvd. Suite 340-B El Paso, TX 79936

Article Topic Follows: Local Focus
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Nichole Gomez

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