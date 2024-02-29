

The best computer science universities in Asia

The coveted computer science degree has promised graduates six-figure salaries and exciting careers in high-tech spaces since the personal computer took off in the 1990s.

As an academic discipline, computer science dates back even further. In the 1960s, Purdue University became the first major institution to found a department dedicated to the practice, complete with history books written by faculty members because, at that point, none existed.

These days, the U.S., China, and Singapore are often associated with top-tier computer science degrees, but there are highly respected universities in nearly every corner of the world offering an education in the field. Revelo collected rankings from U.S. News and World Report to identify the top 10 universities for computer science in Asia as part of a larger global analysis.

Computer science education is thriving at universities in many Asian countries. The largest continent by size and population, Asia accounts for 52% of global growth in revenues at tech companies, according to a report by McKinsey. China and Singapore are known computer science study destinations. In other Southeast Asian countries, demand for jobs in computer science fields is growing and high. According to LinkedIn, the top three in-demand jobs in Southeast Asia are in computer science related fields.

Web designers, software developers, computer network architects, research scientists, and systems administrators all leverage computer science knowledge as the basis of their job. And it’s a job that analysts project to be in high demand—even as layoffs at major tech companies dominate headlines.

The typical U.S. worker in a computer science-based career today earns an income of $100,530, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The bureau also estimates the industry will require 377,500 new workers each year for the next decade, as the industry is set to grow faster than the average growth rate of all other industries.

With the tech industry facing criticism for lacking diversity and products like artificial intelligence built on mostly white male perspectives, employers could benefit from looking beyond traditional institutions in recruiting efforts. From 2010-2020, the number of women graduating from U.S. schools with computer science degrees rose only 3%, and graduates from underrepresented racial groups remained flat at just over 20% of all graduates.

U.S. News and World Report ranked 778 universities globally with at least 250 academic research papers, calculating its subject scores on a 0-100 scale based on the number of publications and citations an institution received, its global and regional research reputation, and other factors.



#20. Beihang University

– Location: Beijing, China

– Computer science score: 75.1 out of 100 (#43 globally)

– Overall score: 60.5 out of 100 (#253 globally)

– Enrollment: Not available



#19. Nanjing University

– Location: Nanjing, China

– Computer science score: 76.5 out of 100 (#39 globally)

– Overall score: 68.2 out of 100 (#123 globally)

– Enrollment: 36,426



#18. Xidian University

– Location: Xi’an, China

– Computer science score: 76.7 out of 100 (#38 globally)

– Overall score: 47.1 out of 100 (#643 globally)

– Enrollment: Not available



#17. City University of Hong Kong

– Location: Kowloon, Hong Kong

– Computer science score: 77.0 out of 100 (#37 globally)

– Overall score: 68.5 out of 100 (#120 globally)

– Enrollment: 9,099



#16. King Abdulaziz University

– Location: Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

– Computer science score: 77.3 out of 100 (#35 globally)

– Overall score: 73.4 out of 100 (#65 globally)

– Enrollment: Not available



#15. Hong Kong Polytechnic University

– Location: Kowloon, Hong Kong

– Computer science score: 77.4 out of 100 (#34 globally)

– Overall score: 70.2 out of 100 (#100 globally)

– Enrollment: 19,046



#14. Hong Kong University of Science & Technology

– Location: Hong Kong, Hong Kong

– Computer science score: 78.0 out of 100 (#31 globally)

– Overall score: 70.6 out of 100 (#95 globally)

– Enrollment: 9,864



#13. University of Chinese Academy of Sciences, CAS

– Location: Beijing, China

– Computer science score: 78.3 out of 100 (#30 globally)

– Overall score: 69.0 out of 100 (#112 globally)

– Enrollment: Not available



#12. University of Science & Technology of China, CAS

– Location: Hefei, China

– Computer science score: 78.6 out of 100 (#28 globally)

– Overall score: 70.1 out of 100 (#102 globally)

– Enrollment: 18,573



#11. Harbin Institute of Technology

– Location: Harbin, China

– Computer science score: 78.9 out of 100 (#26 globally)

– Overall score: 63.2 out of 100 (#196 globally)

– Enrollment: Not available



#9. Huazhong University of Science & Technology (tie)

– Location: Wuhan, China

– Computer science score: 80.1 out of 100 (#19 globally)

– Overall score: 69.1 out of 100 (#109 globally)

– Enrollment: 57,167



#9. Wuhan University (tie)

– Location: Wuhan, China

– Computer science score: 80.1 out of 100 (#19 globally)

– Overall score: 66.2 out of 100 (#150 globally)

– Enrollment: Not available



#8. University of Electronic Science & Technology of China

– Location: Chengdu, China

– Computer science score: 81.5 out of 100 (#16 globally)

– Overall score: 61.4 out of 100 (#231 globally)

– Enrollment: 35,232



#7. Shanghai Jiao Tong University

– Location: Shanghai, China

– Computer science score: 84.4 out of 100 (#13 globally)

– Overall score: 71.3 out of 100 (#89 globally)

– Enrollment: 37,478



#6. Zhejiang University

– Location: Hangzhou, China

– Computer science score: 84.5 out of 100 (#12 globally)

– Overall score: 70.7 out of 100 (#93 globally)

– Enrollment: 44,636



#5. Chinese University of Hong Kong

– Location: Shatin, Hong Kong

– Computer science score: 86.8 out of 100 (#10 globally)

– Overall score: 74.7 out of 100 (#53 globally)

– Enrollment: 18,468



#4. Peking University

– Location: Beijing, China

– Computer science score: 88.3 out of 100 (#9 globally)

– Overall score: 76.8 out of 100 (#39 globally)

– Enrollment: 31,994



#2. Nanyang Technological University (tie)

– Location: Singapore, Singapore

– Computer science score: 90.8 out of 100 (#6 globally)

– Overall score: 79.0 out of 100 (#30 globally)

– Enrollment: 24,651



#2. National University of Singapore (tie)

– Location: Singapore, Singapore

– Computer science score: 90.8 out of 100 (#6 globally)

– Overall score: 80.4 out of 100 (#26 globally)

– Enrollment: 32,337



#1. Tsinghua University

– Location: Beijing, China

– Computer science score: 100.0 out of 100 (#1 globally)

– Overall score: 81.3 out of 100 (#23 globally)

– Enrollment: Not available

This story features data reporting by Paxtyn Merten, writing by Dom DiFurio, and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 5 regions.

This story originally appeared on Revelo and was produced and

distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.