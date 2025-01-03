Cascade Creatives // Shutterstock

Where income has declined most nationwide

Just as inflation can drive up costs, macroeconomic shifts, layoffs, or industry downturns can lead to declines in household income, potentially posing challenges to families affording housing, groceries, and other necessities. For some, a dollar doesn’t stretch as far when income drops faster than expenses increase. According to the latest Census Bureau data, household income changes can vary widely across cities, and while some cities see incomes outpace inflation, others may experience sharp declines that exacerbate rising costs.

To better understand these trends, SmartAsset analyzed data from 630 cities to rank them based on the percentage decline in median household income over one year, according to the latest data from the Census Bureau.

Key Findings

This Seattle suburb saw the largest income decline nationwide. Marysville, WA saw the median household income drop from $104,433 in 2022 to $85,708 in 2023—a 17.93% decrease over just one year. The portion of households earning $100,000 or more dropped from 54.0% to 40.6% during the same time, although the portion of households earning over $200,000 increased slightly from 10.0% to 13.1%.

Significant declines in income were most prevalent in California (8 cities), Washington (3 cities), Texas (3 cities) and Pennsylvania (3 cities). In Kendall, FL and Palmdale, CA, these significant declines dropped the local median household income below the U.S. median of $80,610. Seven cities had a median income below $40,000. Flint, MI had the lowest median income at $33,141. The six others include Gary, IN ($35,033); Camden, NJ ($38,080); Detroit, MI ($38,080); Reading, PA ($38,814); Cleveland, OH ($39,041); and Canton, OH ($39,692).





SmartAsset

Top 10 Places Where Income Declined the Most

Cities are ranked according to the percent change in estimated median household income between 2023 and 2022.

Marysville, Washington

One-year change in median income: -17.93%

Median income, 2023: $85,708

Median income, 2022: $104,433

Percent of households earning $100k or more, 2023: 40.6%

Percent of households earning $100k or more, 2022: 54.0%

Percent of households earning $200k or more, 2023: 13.1%

Percent of households earning $200k or more, 2022: 10%

Champaign, Illinois

One-year change in median income: -17.66%

Median income, 2023: $46,232

Median income, 2022: $56,148

Percent of households earning $100k or more, 2023: 22.5%

Percent of households earning $100k or more, 2022: 27%

Percent of households earning $200k or more, 2023: 7.5%

Percent of households earning $200k or more, 2022: 7.6%

Madera, California

One-year change in median income: -17.54%

Median income, 2023: $55,622

Median income, 2022: $67,454

Percent of households earning $100k or more, 2023: 23.6%

Percent of households earning $100k or more, 2022: 30.1%

Percent of households earning $200k or more, 2023: 4%

Percent of households earning $200k or more, 2022: 3.8%

Baton Rouge, Louisiana

One-year change in median income: -17.20%

Median income, 2023: $41,651

Median income, 2022: $50,304

Percent of households earning $100k or more, 2023: 21.8%

Percent of households earning $100k or more, 2022: 22.2%

Percent of households earning $200k or more, 2023: 6.4%

Percent of households earning $200k or more, 2022: 6.4%

Union City, California

One-year change in median income: -16.22%

Median income, 2023: $124,383

Median income, 2022: $148,460

Percent of households earning $100k or more, 2023: 58.3%

Percent of households earning $100k or more, 2022: 62.3%

Percent of households earning $200k or more, 2023: 29%

Percent of households earning $200k or more, 2022: 34.5%

Merced, California

One-year change in median income: -15.94%

Median income, 2023: $53,931

Median income, 2022: $64,160

Percent of households earning $100k or more, 2023: 26.2%

Percent of households earning $100k or more, 2022: 28.8%

Percent of households earning $200k or more, 2023: 5.7%

Percent of households earning $200k or more, 2022: 3.8%

Kendall, Florida

One-year change in median income: -15.81%

Median income, 2023: $75,301

Median income, 2022: $89,441

Percent of households earning $100k or more, 2023: 41.5%

Percent of households earning $100k or more, 2022: 44.5%

Percent of households earning $200k or more, 2023: 17.4%

Percent of households earning $200k or more, 2022: 18.2%

Waterbury, Connecticut

One-year change in median income: -15.81%

Median income, 2023: $43,420

Median income, 2022: $51,572

Percent of households earning $100k or more, 2023: 16.6%

Percent of households earning $100k or more, 2022: 23.7%

Percent of households earning $200k or more, 2023: 1.4%

Percent of households earning $200k or more, 2022: 3.8%

Allentown, Pennsylvania

One-year change in median income: -15.68%

Median income, 2023: $47,175

Median income, 2022: $55,949

Percent of households earning $100k or more, 2023: 17.8%

Percent of households earning $100k or more, 2022: 19.1%

Percent of households earning $200k or more, 2023: 4%

Percent of households earning $200k or more, 2022: 2.9%

Bellingham, Washington

One-year change in median income: -15.26%

Median income, 2023: $54,867

Median income, 2022: $64,748

Percent of households earning $100k or more, 2023: 27.7%

Percent of households earning $100k or more, 2022: 29.1%

Percent of households earning $200k or more, 2023: 8.2%

Percent of households earning $200k or more, 2022: 7.6%

Top 10 Places With the Lowest Median Income

Cities are ranked according to the lowest estimated median household income in 2023.

Flint, Michigan

Median income, 2023: $33,141

Median income, 2022: $33,036

One-year change in median income: 0.3%

Percent of households earning $100k or more, 2023: 9.6%

Percent of households earning $100k or more, 2022: 7.9%

Percent of households earning $200k or more, 2023: 1.2%

Percent of households earning $200k or more, 2022: 0.8%

Gary, Indiana

Median income, 2023: $35,033

Median income, 2022: $36,153

One-year change in median income: -3.1%

Percent of households earning $100k or more, 2023: 13.2%

Percent of households earning $100k or more, 2022: 14.7%

Percent of households earning $200k or more, 2023: 3.7%

Percent of households earning $200k or more, 2022: 2.2%

Camden, New Jersey

Median income, 2023: $35,129

Median income, 2022: $37,075

One-year change in median income: -5.2%

Percent of households earning $100k or more, 2023: 14.3%

Percent of households earning $100k or more, 2022: 14.3%

Percent of households earning $200k or more, 2023: 0.6%

Percent of households earning $200k or more, 2022: 1.6%

Detroit, Michigan

Median income, 2023: $38,080

Median income, 2022: $36,453

One-year change in median income: 4.5%

Percent of households earning $100k or more, 2023: 15%

Percent of households earning $100k or more, 2022: 12.7%

Percent of households earning $200k or more, 2023: 2.7%

Percent of households earning $200k or more, 2022: 2.2%

Reading, Pennsylvania

Median income, 2023: $38,814

Median income, 2022: $43,496

One-year change in median income: -10.8%

Percent of households earning $100k or more, 2023: 13.2%

Percent of households earning $100k or more, 2022: 12.3%

Percent of households earning $200k or more, 2023: 3%

Percent of households earning $200k or more, 2022: 1.6%

Cleveland, Ohio

Median income, 2023: $39,041

Median income, 2022: $37,351

One-year change in median income: 4.5%

Percent of households earning $100k or more, 2023: 15.7%

Percent of households earning $100k or more, 2022: 14%

Percent of households earning $200k or more, 2023: 3.1%

Percent of households earning $200k or more, 2022: 3.1%

Canton, Ohio

Median income, 2023: $39,692

Median income, 2022: $40,711

One-year change in median income: -2.5%

Percent of households earning $100k or more, 2023: 8.9%

Percent of households earning $100k or more, 2022: 9.8%

Percent of households earning $200k or more, 2023: 1.3%

Percent of households earning $200k or more, 2022: 2.1%

Erie, Pennsylvania

Median income, 2023: $41,377

Median income, 2022: $43,839

One-year change in median income: -5.6%

Percent of households earning $100k or more, 2023: 15.3%

Percent of households earning $100k or more, 2022: 13.5%

Percent of households earning $200k or more, 2023: 2.1%

Percent of households earning $200k or more, 2022: 3.7%

Lorain, Ohio

Median income, 2023: $41,480

Median income, 2022: $46,592

One-year change in median income: -11.0%

Percent of households earning $100k or more, 2023: 18.1%

Percent of households earning $100k or more, 2022: 19.3%

Percent of households earning $200k or more, 2023: 4%

Percent of households earning $200k or more, 2022: 1.8%

Scranton, Pennsylvania

Median income, 2023: $41,601

Median income, 2022: $48,279

One-year change in median income: -13.8%

Percent of households earning $100k or more, 2023: 18.2%

Percent of households earning $100k or more, 2022: 20.5%

Percent of households earning $200k or more, 2023: 2.7%

Percent of households earning $200k or more, 2022: 3.6%

Data and Methodology

SmartAsset examined data for estimated local median household incomes from the Census Bureau for 2023 and 2022 for 630 cities with available data and a population of at least 65,000. The percentage of households earning at least $100,000 and at least $200,000 each year was also examined.

This story was produced by SmartAsset and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.