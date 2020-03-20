2nd person tests positive for coronavirus in Juarez

News

CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico -- A second person has tested positive for the coronavirus in Juarez, Chihuahua state health officials confirmed Friday.

This second case involves an 18-year-old woman who recently traveled to New York City. Officials indicated that she has mild symptoms and is recovering at home.

Earlier this week, Chihuahua's Health Department announced what was the first case in both the state and city. It involved a 29-year-old man who arrived in Juarez on March 12 after traveling from Europe via Los Angeles. He was reported to be recovering at home under quarantine.

Chihuahua health officials have previously advised Juarez residents to stay home, if possible, and recommended limiting contact with others. They also advised not leaving the city for any non-essential activities.