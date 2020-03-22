New Mexico hair, nail salons advised to limit number of customers to 10 at a time

News

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- The New Mexico Board of Barbers and Cosmetologists is asking all nail and hair salons to only allow 10 people at one time, including workers to prevent the spread of coronavirus. This includes barber shops and schools.

The board also advises businesses to adjust employee and student schedules to be in compliant with the order.

Penalties will be given to businesses who fail to comply, according to officials with the board.

The New Mexico Board of Barbers and Cosmetologists regulates more than 425,000 individuals and businesses in 35 industries, professions and trades across the state.